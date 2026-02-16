Two changes to your evening routine that could help your heart
- A new study has found that dimming lights and avoiding food for three hours before bedtime can positively affect blood pressure, heart rhythms, and blood-sugar control in adults at risk for heart disease.
- Researchers from Northwestern Medicine investigated how optimising the timing of the last meal could improve heart health and overall metabolism by aligning with the body's natural circadian rhythm.
- The 7.5-week study compared 39 overweight individuals, with one group stopping eating at least three hours before bed and another maintaining usual eating habits, alongside both groups dimming lights before sleep.
- Participants who adjusted their meal timing experienced significant decreases in nighttime blood pressure and heart rate, and their pancreas responded more effectively to glucose, indicating improved blood sugar levels.
- Scientists suggest that timing the fasting window to work with the body's natural wake-sleep rhythms improves coordination between the heart, metabolism, and sleep, offering a realistic intervention beyond dietary changes.
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks