Man who had heart transplant completes 110km Sahara trek

Fraser Wilson (centre) completed a 110km trek across the Sahara
Fraser Wilson (centre) completed a 110km trek across the Sahara (Fraser Wilson/NHS Golden Jubilee/PA Wire)
  • Fraser Wilson, a bank worker, completed a challenging 110km trek across the Sahara Desert in November last year.
  • This remarkable achievement came just two years after he received a life-saving heart transplant due to genetic cardiomyopathy, a condition that had affected his family.
  • Mr Wilson undertook the formidable desert challenge to raise vital funds for the homelessness charity Crisis, collecting almost £11,500 so far.
  • The journey also served as a platform to advocate for organ donation, with Mr Wilson sharing his story and highlighting its transformative power, as he declared he feels he can “do anything now”.
  • His transplant was performed by the Scottish National Advanced Heart Failure Service at the Golden Jubilee University National Hospital, which has conducted 271 heart transplants since 2008.
In full

