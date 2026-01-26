Warning homeowners are being ‘mis-sold’ heat pumps
- A new survey reveals that 66 per cent of heat pump owners found their homes more expensive to heat than with their previous systems, despite a 64 per cent increase in sales in 2024.
- Although heat pumps are more energy-efficient and environmentally friendly, the cost of electricity per unit is approximately four times higher than gas, leading to increased running costs for many users.
- Upfront installation costs for heat pumps are around £13,200, significantly more than a gas boiler's £3,000, though government grants of £7,500 are available to offset this.
- Dale Vince, owner of Ecotricity and commissioner of the survey, claims that households are being 'mis-sold' heat pumps, particularly those not in modern, well-insulated properties.
- Government officials counter that heat pumps, especially when used with time-of-use tariffs, can save households money and are supported by the £15 billion Warm Homes Plan.