Heathrow rolls out scanners in huge new security update
- Heathrow Airport has completed a £1 billion rollout of new security scanners, enabling passengers to keep liquids and large electronic devices in their hand luggage.
- The new technology allows liquid containers of up to two litres to be carried, a significant increase from the previous 100ml limit.
- Heathrow is now the largest airport globally to have fully deployed these modern CT security scanners for all passengers.
- Other UK airports, including Birmingham, Bristol, Gatwick, and Edinburgh, have also completed the rollout, while some like London City and Luton have partial implementation.
- The updated security measures, replacing rules introduced in 2006, are expected to save millions of single-use plastic bags annually and reduce security delays.