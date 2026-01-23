Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Heathrow rolls out scanners in huge new security update

Suspected drones cause disruption at Heathrow airport with flights delayed
  • Heathrow Airport has completed a £1 billion rollout of new security scanners, enabling passengers to keep liquids and large electronic devices in their hand luggage.
  • The new technology allows liquid containers of up to two litres to be carried, a significant increase from the previous 100ml limit.
  • Heathrow is now the largest airport globally to have fully deployed these modern CT security scanners for all passengers.
  • Other UK airports, including Birmingham, Bristol, Gatwick, and Edinburgh, have also completed the rollout, while some like London City and Luton have partial implementation.
  • The updated security measures, replacing rules introduced in 2006, are expected to save millions of single-use plastic bags annually and reduce security delays.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in