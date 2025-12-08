More arrests over ‘pepper spray attack’ at Heathrow airport
- Two additional arrests have been made following an assault and robbery at Heathrow Airport on Sunday.
- A 24-year-old man was arrested in Lambeth on suspicion of robbery and assault, and a 23-year-old woman for conspiracy to commit robbery; both are currently in custody.
- The incident, which occurred at 8.11am in the Terminal 3 multi-storey car park, involved a suspected pepper spray attack and the robbery of two women's suitcases.
- A total of 21 people, including a three-year-old girl, were injured in the attack.
- Five individuals were taken to hospital but have since been discharged, with their injuries not considered life-changing or life-threatening.