How Heathrow Airport will tackle the Christmas travel rush
- Heathrow Airport is preparing for what it predicts will be its busiest December on record, with passenger numbers expected to exceed 7.08 million.
- Christmas Day alone is projected to reach an unprecedented high, surpassing last year's 160,000 travellers.
- The airport asserts it is "fully prepared" for the festive rush, deploying a record number of staff and one million litres of de-icing products.
- Chief executive Thomas Woldbye stated that passengers can expect an "exceptional Christmas experience" and the "best possible start to their journeys".
- This forecast follows Heathrow's busiest November on record and aligns with UK airports generally bracing for their busiest Christmas period in history.