Heathrow airport disruption as suspected drones cause delays
- Flights at Heathrow Airport were disrupted following a suspected drone sighting.
- At least one incoming flight, Swiss LX324 from Zurich, was diverted to Gatwick Airport after holding for nearly 30 minutes.
- Passengers on both arriving and departing flights reported delays, with some passengers reporting the presence of an unauthorised unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV).
- A Heathrow spokesperson stated that operations briefly paused but have since resumed, with the airport monitoring the situation and working with police.
- The incident echoes previous drone-related disruptions at other European airports, including a major grounding of flights at London Gatwick in December 2018.