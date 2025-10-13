Thousands of passengers affected by Heathrow airport disruption
- Thousands of airline passengers experienced widespread delays, diversions, and cancellations at Heathrow and Manchester airports on Sunday afternoon.
- At Heathrow, a DHL Airbus A300 cargo aircraft suffered a tail strike during landing, leading to the temporary closure of the northern runway and delaying over 20 departing flights.
- Aviation expert Jerry Dyer noted a gust destabilised the aircraft, causing the tail strike before the pilots successfully performed a 'go-around' and landed safely.
- Concurrently, Manchester Airport faced significant disruption due to dense fog, resulting in numerous delays, diversions, and cancellations.
- easyJet alone grounded 16 flights at Manchester, impacting approximately 2,500 passengers, with routes to Venice, Berlin, and Dalaman among those cancelled.