Thousands of passengers affected by Heathrow airport disruption

Moment plane hits Heathrow runway in dramatic tail strike
  • Thousands of airline passengers experienced widespread delays, diversions, and cancellations at Heathrow and Manchester airports on Sunday afternoon.
  • At Heathrow, a DHL Airbus A300 cargo aircraft suffered a tail strike during landing, leading to the temporary closure of the northern runway and delaying over 20 departing flights.
  • Aviation expert Jerry Dyer noted a gust destabilised the aircraft, causing the tail strike before the pilots successfully performed a 'go-around' and landed safely.
  • Concurrently, Manchester Airport faced significant disruption due to dense fog, resulting in numerous delays, diversions, and cancellations.
  • easyJet alone grounded 16 flights at Manchester, impacting approximately 2,500 passengers, with routes to Venice, Berlin, and Dalaman among those cancelled.
