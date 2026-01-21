Heathrow fire: Car bursts into flame as smoke billows from outside airport
- A car was engulfed in flames outside Heathrow Airport's Terminal 5 early on Wednesday, 21 January.
- Video footage captured dark plumes of smoke rising from the burning vehicle, which was parked in the Departures forecourt.
- Heathrow Airport teams responded swiftly, extinguishing the fire quickly and confirming that no injuries occurred.
- A spokesperson for Heathrow Airport stated that the airport is now operating as usual following the incident.
- This marks the second car fire at the London airport in recent months, with a previous incident in October 2025 at a multi-storey car park also reporting no injuries.