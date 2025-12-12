The areas where more than 100mm of rain is set to fall in UK this weekend
- The Met Office has issued multiple yellow weather warnings for heavy rain across parts of the UK this weekend and into Monday.
- Flooding and travel disruption are anticipated, with up to 100mm of rain forecast for areas of northern England, Scotland, and Wales, and over 200mm in Cumbria.
- Warnings cover regions including Highlands & Eilean Siar, Strathclyde, southwest Scotland, East Midlands, North East England, North West England, Yorkshire & Humber, northwestern Wales, and Northern Ireland.
- The prolonged rainfall on already saturated ground increases the risk of localised flooding, potential power supply interruptions, and disruption to homes and businesses.
- The Met Office advises residents in warning areas to prepare flood kits, with unsettled, wet, and windy weather expected to persist into next week and throughout much of December.