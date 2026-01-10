Paletine Action protester ‘deteriorating’ after nearly 70 day hunger strike in prison
- Palestine Action activist Heba Muraisi is reportedly deteriorating after nearly 70 days on hunger strike in HMP New Hall, suffering from breathing difficulties, headaches, and significant weight loss.
- Ms Muraisi is one of three activists, including Kamran Ahmed and Lewie Chiaramello, who remain on hunger strike while awaiting trial for alleged break-ins on behalf of Palestine Action.
- The activists are demanding that Palestine Action be de-proscribed and that the UK ceases support for companies supplying weapons to Israel, alongside calls for immediate bail.
- Medical experts have warned that Ms Muraisi and Mr Ahmed are in a critical stage, facing potential permanent injury or death, with Mr Ahmed having been hospitalised multiple times.
- Prisons minister Lord Timpson stated that while hunger strikes are concerning, established procedures ensure prisoner safety and healthcare, but ministers will not intervene in ongoing legal cases.