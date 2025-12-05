Democrats move to impeach Hegseth over boat strike ‘war crimes’
- Michigan Democrat Shri Thanedar has pledged to file two articles of impeachment against Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth.
- The first article alleges "murder and conspiracy to murder" over deadly strikes on suspected narco-boats, which have resulted in at least 86 fatalities.
- The second article accuses Hegseth of "reckless and unlawful mishandling of classified information" in relation to the "Signalgate" scandal.
- The "Signalgate" affair involved Hegseth discussing plans for an airstrike on Houthi rebels via the messaging app Signal, violating departmental policy and accidentally including a journalist.
- A Pentagon spokesperson dismissed Thanedar's impeachment efforts as a "charade" intended to distract from the Department of Defense's achievements.