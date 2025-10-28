Hegseth will not engage with troops who have ‘shaver waivers’ during South Korea visit
- Secretary of War Pete Hegseth reportedly refused to meet with troops granted “shaver waivers” during his visit to South Korea.
- The instruction was outlined in an email sent in advance of Hegseth's visit to Camp Humphreys, the largest U.S. military base in the world.
- Hegseth, who is accompanying President Donald Trump on a tour of the Far East, has consistently campaigned against facial hair in the Armed Forces.
- He previously issued memos calling for a “clean-shaven military” and declared “No more beardos” in a speech at Quantico.
- Ironically, Hegseth himself sported a “vacation beard” in 2018 when he was a presenter for Fox News.