Transport Secretary says Ukraine peace plan needs ‘more work’
- Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander stated that a leaked 28-point US-Russia peace proposal for Ukraine requires "more work."
- Speaking on Sky News, Alexander acknowledged that some elements of the proposal could form the basis of a "just and lasting peace."
- However, she warned that the current draft includes "concessions" that could leave Ukraine vulnerable.
- Alexander emphasised the importance of Ukraine retaining its capacity to defend itself.
- She stressed that Ukraine must be in a position to protect its civilians and secure long-term peace should a ceasefire be achieved.