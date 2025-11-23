Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Transport Secretary says Ukraine peace plan needs ‘more work’

Transport Secretary details further 'work required' on Ukraine peace deal
  • Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander stated that a leaked 28-point US-Russia peace proposal for Ukraine requires "more work."
  • Speaking on Sky News, Alexander acknowledged that some elements of the proposal could form the basis of a "just and lasting peace."
  • However, she warned that the current draft includes "concessions" that could leave Ukraine vulnerable.
  • Alexander emphasised the importance of Ukraine retaining its capacity to defend itself.
  • She stressed that Ukraine must be in a position to protect its civilians and secure long-term peace should a ceasefire be achieved.
