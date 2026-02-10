Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

British Museum saves rare artefact linked to Henry VIII

The London museum launched an appeal in October as it was keen to save the Tudor Heart.
The London museum launched an appeal in October as it was keen to save the Tudor Heart. (British Museum)
  • The British Museum successfully concluded a four-month fundraising campaign, securing £3.5 million to acquire the rare Tudor Heart gold pendant.
  • Discovered by a metal detectorist in 2019, the pendant is considered crucial due to its direct ties to Henry VIII and his first wife, Katherine of Aragon.
  • The campaign received £360,000 in public donations from over 45,000 individuals, alongside significant grants from the National Heritage Memorial Fund (£1.75 million) and other arts organisations.
  • The 24-carat gold pendant, believed to have been commissioned for a 1518 tournament, unites the Tudor rose with Katherine’s pomegranate symbol and features the Old French word “tousiors” (always).
  • The Tudor Heart has been on display since the fundraising announcement and will be formally added to the museum’s permanent collection later this year, with plans for a future UK tour.
