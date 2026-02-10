British Museum saves rare artefact linked to Henry VIII
- The British Museum successfully concluded a four-month fundraising campaign, securing £3.5 million to acquire the rare Tudor Heart gold pendant.
- Discovered by a metal detectorist in 2019, the pendant is considered crucial due to its direct ties to Henry VIII and his first wife, Katherine of Aragon.
- The campaign received £360,000 in public donations from over 45,000 individuals, alongside significant grants from the National Heritage Memorial Fund (£1.75 million) and other arts organisations.
- The 24-carat gold pendant, believed to have been commissioned for a 1518 tournament, unites the Tudor rose with Katherine’s pomegranate symbol and features the Old French word “tousiors” (always).
- The Tudor Heart has been on display since the fundraising announcement and will be formally added to the museum’s permanent collection later this year, with plans for a future UK tour.
