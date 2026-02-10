Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Historic love token lost for centuries gets permanent home at famous museum

The London museum launched an appeal in October as it was keen to save the Tudor Heart.
The London museum launched an appeal in October as it was keen to save the Tudor Heart. (British Museum)
  • A 24-carat gold heart pendant that was lost for centuries will soon be placed on permanent display at the British Museum
  • The museum successfully concluded a four-month fundraising campaign, securing £3.5 million to acquire the rare Tudor Heart pendant.
  • It was discovered by a metal detectorist in a field in Warwickshire in 2019 after being lost for hundreds of years. Under British treasure laws, museums across the country had the chance to acquire the significant historical find.
  • The pendant is considered crucial due to its direct ties to Henry VIII and his first wife, Katherine of Aragon. Believed to have been commissioned for a 1518 tournament, it unites the Tudor rose with Katherine’s pomegranate symbol and features the Old French word “tousiors” (always).
  • The Tudor Heart has been on display since the fundraising announcement and will be formally added to the museum’s permanent collection later this year, with plans for a future UK tour.
