Critical shortage threatens NHS operations as warning issued to hospitals
- A critical shortage of medical bone cement is threatening to delay hip and knee replacements and other pre-planned surgeries across the NHS.
- The issue stems from a packaging fault at Heraeus Medical, the NHS's main bone cement supplier, which has temporarily halted production for at least two months.
- NHS England has issued immediate guidance to hospitals to prioritise trauma and urgent care with existing stock and explore alternative suppliers, with an estimated six to eight-week supply gap expected.
- Campaigners, including Arthritis UK, have called the news a 'crushing blow' for patients already facing long waits, urging prompt communication with those affected.
- The British Orthopaedic Association is working with NHS officials to identify alternative supplies and advises trusts to use freed-up theatre time for orthopaedic procedures not requiring cement.
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks