Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Critical shortage threatens NHS operations as warning issued to hospitals

Fact check: Has Labour actually cut NHS waiting lists?
  • A critical shortage of medical bone cement is threatening to delay hip and knee replacements and other pre-planned surgeries across the NHS.
  • The issue stems from a packaging fault at Heraeus Medical, the NHS's main bone cement supplier, which has temporarily halted production for at least two months.
  • NHS England has issued immediate guidance to hospitals to prioritise trauma and urgent care with existing stock and explore alternative suppliers, with an estimated six to eight-week supply gap expected.
  • Campaigners, including Arthritis UK, have called the news a 'crushing blow' for patients already facing long waits, urging prompt communication with those affected.
  • The British Orthopaedic Association is working with NHS officials to identify alternative supplies and advises trusts to use freed-up theatre time for orthopaedic procedures not requiring cement.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in