This single-dose drug could help lower ‘bad’ cholesterol
- A cutting-edge gene-editing treatment has shown promise in significantly reducing harmful high cholesterol and triglyceride levels with just a single dose.
- The experimental drug utilises CRISPR technology to target the ANGPTL3 gene in the liver, leading to reductions of around 50 per cent in LDL ('bad') cholesterol and triglycerides.
- A small trial involving 15 participants from Australia, New Zealand, and the UK, who already had uncontrolled high cholesterol despite conventional medication, demonstrated sustained results for at least 60 days.
- Researchers, including Dr Steven Nissen and Dr Luke Laffin from the Cleveland Clinic, presented these findings at the American Heart Association’s annual meeting and published them in The New England Journal of Medicine.
- While some participants experienced temporary side effects like nausea and elevated liver enzymes, the scientists believe this one-time infusion could offer a safe and durable alternative to daily pills or monthly injections for high cholesterol patients.