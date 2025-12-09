Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

High school students outraged after gym was rented for adult content live stream

The school's principal condemned the event
The school's principal condemned the event (Getty Images)
  • Students at Canyon Crest Academy in San Diego expressed outrage after their school gymnasium was rented for a 24-hour livestream event featuring sexually suggestive and inappropriate content.
  • The event, hosted by Twitch streamer Wubby and sponsored by Fansly, included profanity, inappropriate sashes, a mock crucifixion, and a PowerPoint presentation with racist statements.
  • Students discovered the event after being barred from the gym, with many expressing disgust and concern for the school's reputation and safety.
  • The school's principal condemned the event, and the district is considering legal action against those involved, stating the content violated their values.
  • Wubby and his attorney maintain that the event fully complied with contractual agreements, asserting that the school and foundation were fully aware of the activities.
