Over 20 stranded hikers rescued from New Hampshire mountain
- Over twenty unprepared hikers were rescued from Mount Washington in New Hampshire over the weekend after being stranded by severe winter conditions.
- The hikers, who had reached the 6,288-foot summit, were described as “poorly prepared” for the descent, lacking proper gear and awareness of the full winter conditions.
- Temperatures at the popular tourist attraction were in single digits, accounting for wind chill, leading to conditions ranging from exhaustion to hypothermia among the group.
- Trainmaster Andrew Vilaine, operating the Cog Railway, found the hikers “pleading for a ride down” and transported them to safety, preventing the need for hospitalization.
- Vilaine issued a public warning, urging future hikers to research conditions thoroughly and not underestimate Mount Washington, especially during winter when summit facilities are closed.