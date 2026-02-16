Hillary Clinton clashes with Munich Security Conference panellist over Trump policies
- Hillary Clinton and Czech deputy prime minister Petr Macinka engaged in a heated debate regarding Donald Trump.
- The exchange occurred during a panel discussion at the Munich Security Conference on Saturday, 14 February.
- Mr Macinka initiated the confrontation by teasing Ms Clinton about her strong views on Trump.
- Ms Clinton responded by stating her dislike for Trump due to his actions affecting the United States and the world.
- Mr Macinka defended Trump, arguing that his approach was a reaction to policies perceived as alienating 'regular people' through 'cancel culture'.
