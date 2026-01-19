Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Starmer makes vow after Hillsborough Law U-turn

Starmer insists Labour 'fully committed' to Hillsborough law
  • The government withdrew the proposed Hillsborough Law legislation from Monday's parliamentary agenda at the eleventh hour.
  • The decision came amid concerns that an amendment could provide a 'get-out clause' for intelligence agencies regarding the proposed duty of candour.
  • The Prime Minister stated the government is taking time to “get the balance right” between accountability and national security interests.
  • Ministers are now consulting with campaigners and bereaved families to agree on how to proceed with the Public Office (Accountability) Bill.
  • Campaigners and Labour figures had criticised the amendment, arguing it risked undermining the law's spirit by creating an opt-out for security services.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in