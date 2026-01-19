Starmer makes vow after Hillsborough Law U-turn
- The government withdrew the proposed Hillsborough Law legislation from Monday's parliamentary agenda at the eleventh hour.
- The decision came amid concerns that an amendment could provide a 'get-out clause' for intelligence agencies regarding the proposed duty of candour.
- The Prime Minister stated the government is taking time to “get the balance right” between accountability and national security interests.
- Ministers are now consulting with campaigners and bereaved families to agree on how to proceed with the Public Office (Accountability) Bill.
- Campaigners and Labour figures had criticised the amendment, arguing it risked undermining the law's spirit by creating an opt-out for security services.