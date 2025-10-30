Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Shocked priest found out he was Himmler’s grandson after horrifying discovery

Henrik Lenkeit was horrified to learn he was related to Heinrich Himmler
Henrik Lenkeit was horrified to learn he was related to Heinrich Himmler (Henrik Lenkeit / Facebook)
  • German priest Henrik Lenkeit says he discovered he is the grandson of Heinrich Himmler, the architect of the Holocaust.
  • Lenkeit made the shocking discovery online after recognising a photograph of Himmler's mistress, Hedwig Potthast, as his own grandmother.
  • His grandmother had an affair with Himmler from 1938, giving birth to Lenkeit's mother, Nanette-Dorothea, in 1944.
  • Lenkeit had grown up believing his grandmother's husband, Hans Staeck, was his biological grandfather, and his mother never mentioned the connection.
  • He expressed profound shock and a feeling that his "whole life has been a lie" since learning of his lineage to the Nazi politician.
