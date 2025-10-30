Shocked priest found out he was Himmler’s grandson after horrifying discovery
- German priest Henrik Lenkeit says he discovered he is the grandson of Heinrich Himmler, the architect of the Holocaust.
- Lenkeit made the shocking discovery online after recognising a photograph of Himmler's mistress, Hedwig Potthast, as his own grandmother.
- His grandmother had an affair with Himmler from 1938, giving birth to Lenkeit's mother, Nanette-Dorothea, in 1944.
- Lenkeit had grown up believing his grandmother's husband, Hans Staeck, was his biological grandfather, and his mother never mentioned the connection.
- He expressed profound shock and a feeling that his "whole life has been a lie" since learning of his lineage to the Nazi politician.