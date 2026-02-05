Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Hims and Hers to sell semaglutide pill from $49 per month

Oprah Winfrey reveals she gained 20lbs in break from weight loss jabs
  • Online telehealth company Hims and Hers Health will begin offering a compounded copy of Novo Nordisk's Wegovy pill at an introductory price of $49 per month, significantly undercutting the brand-name drug.
  • The compounded version of the treatment uses semaglutide, the same active ingredient as Wegovy, and will cost $99 per month for patients with a five-month subscription after the initial payment, versus the $199 Novo will charge.
  • Following the announcement, shares in Novo Nordisk extended losses, dropping by six per cent in early morning trading.
  • The Food and Drug Administration previously warned Hims about its marketing of compounded semaglutide, stating that claims of it being the “same active ingredient as Ozempic and Wegovy” are misleading, as compounded drugs are not FDA-approved.
  • Novo Nordisk has urged states to limit the mass manufacturing of weight-loss drug copies to protect patient safety, despite compounding being permitted in the US.
