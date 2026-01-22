One dead and dozens sick from rare fungal disease outbreak in US
- A rare fungal disease, Histoplasmosis, has led to one death and sickened at least 35 individuals across Maury and Williamson Counties in Tennessee.
- The Tennessee Department of Health confirmed the outbreak in December 2025, with infections from the Histoplasma Capsulatum fungus dating back to September.
- The infection spreads through inhaling soil contaminated with bird and bat droppings, often during construction or excavation, and poses a particular risk to those with compromised immune systems.
- One victim, Alyssia, died after her symptoms, which can mimic other illnesses, were initially misdiagnosed, with her family having to insist on Histoplasmosis testing.
- There is currently no vaccine for Histoplasmosis, and health experts recommend wearing masks in dusty outdoor environments to prevent spore inhalation.