One dead and dozens sick from rare fungal disease outbreak in US

The infection can be particularly serious for people with compromised immune systems and can spread easily though inhaling contaminated soil
The infection can be particularly serious for people with compromised immune systems and can spread easily though inhaling contaminated soil (Getty Images)
  • A rare fungal disease, Histoplasmosis, has led to one death and sickened at least 35 individuals across Maury and Williamson Counties in Tennessee.
  • The Tennessee Department of Health confirmed the outbreak in December 2025, with infections from the Histoplasma Capsulatum fungus dating back to September.
  • The infection spreads through inhaling soil contaminated with bird and bat droppings, often during construction or excavation, and poses a particular risk to those with compromised immune systems.
  • One victim, Alyssia, died after her symptoms, which can mimic other illnesses, were initially misdiagnosed, with her family having to insist on Histoplasmosis testing.
  • There is currently no vaccine for Histoplasmosis, and health experts recommend wearing masks in dusty outdoor environments to prevent spore inhalation.
