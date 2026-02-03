HMRC shares urgent advice to anyone who has missed tax deadline
- Around one million individuals are facing a £100 penalty, with potential for additional charges, after missing the 31 January self-assessment tax deadline.
- HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) confirmed that 11,489,825 returns were submitted by the cut-off date, though approximately one million taxpayers failed to meet it.
- Many taxpayers left filing until the last day, with 475,722 submissions on 31 January, including 27,456 in the final hour before the deadline.
- HMRC advises anyone who missed the deadline to file their return as soon as possible to minimise further penalties and late payment interest.
- Individuals may be able to avoid a penalty if they have a reasonable excuse for filing late, and payment plans are available for those unable to pay their tax bill in full.
