Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

HMRC shares urgent advice to anyone who has missed tax deadline

Video Player Placeholder
My first Self Assessment tax return
  • Around one million individuals are facing a £100 penalty, with potential for additional charges, after missing the 31 January self-assessment tax deadline.
  • HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) confirmed that 11,489,825 returns were submitted by the cut-off date, though approximately one million taxpayers failed to meet it.
  • Many taxpayers left filing until the last day, with 475,722 submissions on 31 January, including 27,456 in the final hour before the deadline.
  • HMRC advises anyone who missed the deadline to file their return as soon as possible to minimise further penalties and late payment interest.
  • Individuals may be able to avoid a penalty if they have a reasonable excuse for filing late, and payment plans are available for those unable to pay their tax bill in full.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in