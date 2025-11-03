Why thousands killed in Holocaust have only now been identified
- Yad Vashem, the World Holocaust Remembrance Centre in Jerusalem, has identified five million of the over six million Jews killed in the Holocaust.
- About one million Jewish victims remain unknown, but researchers believe artificial intelligence could help recover an additional 250,000 names from extensive historical documents.
- This milestone marks seven decades of dedicated work and is considered a crucial, unfinished obligation as the number of Holocaust survivors and first-hand witnesses diminishes.
- The centre has developed its own AI-powered software to analyse vast quantities of records, including statements, documents, and film footage, to restore victims' identities.
- An online database, available in six languages, compiles victims' names and personal files, helping families commemorate loved ones and ensuring their memory endures against Nazi attempts to erase their existence.