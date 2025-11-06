Home Office to automatically pardon ‘unjust child prostitution’ convictions
- The UK government has introduced new measures to automatically disregard and pardon child prostitution convictions, addressing years of "appalling injustice".
- Victims convicted or cautioned for loitering and soliciting offences while under 18 will have these records removed, applying to cases before child prostitution was abolished from legislation in 2015.
- The Home Office acknowledged that these individuals were "criminalised for actions that occurred under duress, fear and coercion" instead of receiving support.
- Minister for Safeguarding, Jess Phillips, stated the amendments aim to correct past failures and provide compassion and support to victims of child sexual exploitation.
- While welcomed by organisations like NAPAC, the Centre for Women’s Justice urged the government to extend the scheme to those aged 18 and over and decriminalise loitering/soliciting entirely.