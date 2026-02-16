Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Man delays his deportation to Egypt by swallowing lithium battery

  • An Egyptian foreign national offender swallowed a lithium vape battery, leading to the cancellation of his deportation flight from the UK.
  • The man, known for disruptive behaviour during previous removal attempts, consumed the battery after being given a vape while in segregated detention.
  • He was subsequently taken to hospital for treatment and then returned to detention, with the flight to Egypt being called off.
  • The Home Office confirmed it is supporting an investigation by its contractor Mitie, which manages overseas deportations, into the incident.
  • Despite the cancellation, the Home Office stated that disruptive behaviour would not prevent deportation, and action would proceed as soon as feasible.
