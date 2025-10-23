Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Shabana Mahmood promises radical overhaul of Home Office after damning report

  • Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood says the Home Office is "not yet fit for purpose" after a secret internal report on the department emerged.
  • The dossier, written by former special adviser Nick Timothy, detailed a "catalogue of failings" and a "culture of defeatism" regarding immigration enforcement.
  • It criticised poor coordination between immigration systems and with police, suggesting these issues exacerbated the small boats crisis and hindered policy implementation.
  • Mr Timothy's report, kept secret for over two years before being obtained by The Times, also highlighted time wasted on "identity politics" and "listening circles" within the department.
  • Ms Mahmood promised a radical overhaul of the Home Office's staff, structures, and culture, saying the findings were "all too familiar" and showed a failure to learn from past criticisms.
