Why the Home Office’s new ‘Secure Borders’ TikTok account has been ridiculed
- The Home Office has launched a new TikTok account, 'SecureBordersUK', showcasing immigration enforcement officers raiding homes and businesses to arrest individuals suspected of being in the UK illegally.
- The account's video highlights statistics such as nearly 50,000 people returned or deported since July 2024, and significant increases in illegal working arrests and raids.
- Shadow Home Secretary Chris Philp dismissed the TikTok strategy as a 'pathetic gimmick' that will not deter illegal immigration, suggesting leaving the ECHR for more effective deportations.
- New figures released concurrently show a substantial surge in enforcement actions against illegal working, with visits to businesses and arrests reaching record highs in 2025.
- Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood stated a commitment to intensifying enforcement activity to tackle illegal working and restore border control, supported by increased funding and new measures.