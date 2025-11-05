Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Why the cost of home to school transport is spiraling out of control

What do local councils do?
  • Councils in England overspent by £415 million on home-to-school transport in the latest available data, according to a National Audit Office report.
  • Total spending on this service rose by 70 per cent to £2.3 billion between 2015/16 and 2023/24, with almost half of local authorities reporting annual overspends of 20 per cent or more.
  • The significant increase is primarily driven by a 106 per cent rise in transport costs for young people with Special Educational Needs and Disabilities (Send), compared to a 9 per cent rise for those without Send.
  • On average, transporting a child with Send cost £8,116 in 2023/24, substantially higher than the £1,526 for other pupils, with the DfE projecting total costs could exceed £3 billion by 2029/30.
  • Industry bodies and politicians are calling for the Government's upcoming Schools white paper and Send reforms to address these unsustainable expenditure rises and ensure vital services are maintained.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in