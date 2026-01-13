Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Homeowner charged with murder after armed intruder is shot and killed

Katherine Ryan recalls ‘traumatic’ home burglary where husband fought off knife-wielding thief
  • A homeowner in Big Spring, Texas, has been charged with murder after allegedly shooting and killing an armed intruder during a late-night home invasion.
  • Joel Adrian Florez, 43, was arrested after police found 36-year-old Phillip Samuel Lozano Jr. dead inside his home with multiple gunshot wounds.
  • Investigators stated that Lozano was armed and had forced entry into the house when Florez shot him.
  • Florez's arrest and murder charge come despite Texas having 'stand your ground' and 'Castle Doctrine' laws, which permit the use of force, including deadly force, to defend oneself and property.
  • Florez is currently being held at the Howard County Detention Center, with no further details released regarding the incident or whether the men knew each other.
