Homeowner charged with murder after armed intruder is shot and killed
- A homeowner in Big Spring, Texas, has been charged with murder after allegedly shooting and killing an armed intruder during a late-night home invasion.
- Joel Adrian Florez, 43, was arrested after police found 36-year-old Phillip Samuel Lozano Jr. dead inside his home with multiple gunshot wounds.
- Investigators stated that Lozano was armed and had forced entry into the house when Florez shot him.
- Florez's arrest and murder charge come despite Texas having 'stand your ground' and 'Castle Doctrine' laws, which permit the use of force, including deadly force, to defend oneself and property.
- Florez is currently being held at the Howard County Detention Center, with no further details released regarding the incident or whether the men knew each other.