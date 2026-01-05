Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Staggering amount of homeowners want to move due to extreme weather

  • A survey by Kin Insurance reveals that 49% of American homeowners are considering relocating by 2026 due to extreme weather events and rising homeownership costs.
  • The study highlights that nearly all homeowners (93%) are concerned about severe weather damaging their properties within the next three years, driven by a changing climate.
  • Among those considering a move, 60% intend to relocate outside their current city or community, a pattern previously observed following events like the Los Angeles wildfires.
  • More than half of homeowners contemplating an interstate move prefer "low-risk" states such as Vermont, New Hampshire, Delaware, and Connecticut, actively avoiding disaster-prone regions like Florida and California.
  • The primary motivation for these relocation considerations is the increasing frequency of extreme weather events, which lead to property damage, insurance claims, and higher premiums.
