Honduras lawmaker injured in explosive attack during TV interview

Honduras MP injured after explosive device thrown at her during TV interview
  • A politician, Gladys Aurora Lopez, was injured in Honduras after an explosive device was thrown at her head during a television interview.
  • The National Party deputy sustained wounds to her back when the bomb detonated "centimetres" from her on Thursday, 8 January.
  • Local media reported that Ms Lopez survived the attack and is currently in a stable condition.
  • Her party condemned the incident and has called for an immediate investigation to identify the perpetrator.
  • This attack occurred amidst a tense political climate in Honduras, following a contentious presidential election in November with a disputed outcome.
