Honduras lawmaker injured in explosive attack during TV interview
- A politician, Gladys Aurora Lopez, was injured in Honduras after an explosive device was thrown at her head during a television interview.
- The National Party deputy sustained wounds to her back when the bomb detonated "centimetres" from her on Thursday, 8 January.
- Local media reported that Ms Lopez survived the attack and is currently in a stable condition.
- Her party condemned the incident and has called for an immediate investigation to identify the perpetrator.
- This attack occurred amidst a tense political climate in Honduras, following a contentious presidential election in November with a disputed outcome.