How two flammable materials quickly accelerated deadly Hong Kong fire
- Hong Kong officials confirmed that mesh sheets and Styrofoam panels on the exterior of the Wang Fuk Court complex were major factors in the rapid spread of a blaze that killed over 150 people last week.
- Laboratory tests revealed that seven of more than 20 mesh samples from the estate failed to meet fire-retardant standards, leading to suspicions that sub-standard materials were used.
- The inferno, which tore through the Tai Po development, was the city's deadliest fire in decades, resulting in 151 confirmed deaths and over 40 residents still missing.
- Authorities arrested 13 people, including individuals linked to construction firms, on suspicion of manslaughter, while the government pledged to tighten oversight of renovation projects and building materials.
- The tragedy sparked public anger, particularly after it emerged residents had raised concerns about the green netting for almost a year, and the government responded by condemning 'evil schemes' and arresting critics for sedition.