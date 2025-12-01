Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

How two flammable materials quickly accelerated deadly Hong Kong fire

Officials announce Hong Kong apartment fire death toll has risen to at least 128
  • Hong Kong officials confirmed that mesh sheets and Styrofoam panels on the exterior of the Wang Fuk Court complex were major factors in the rapid spread of a blaze that killed over 150 people last week.
  • Laboratory tests revealed that seven of more than 20 mesh samples from the estate failed to meet fire-retardant standards, leading to suspicions that sub-standard materials were used.
  • The inferno, which tore through the Tai Po development, was the city's deadliest fire in decades, resulting in 151 confirmed deaths and over 40 residents still missing.
  • Authorities arrested 13 people, including individuals linked to construction firms, on suspicion of manslaughter, while the government pledged to tighten oversight of renovation projects and building materials.
  • The tragedy sparked public anger, particularly after it emerged residents had raised concerns about the green netting for almost a year, and the government responded by condemning 'evil schemes' and arresting critics for sedition.
