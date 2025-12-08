Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Hong Kong voter turnout nears record low amid fury over killer fire

Video Player Placeholder
Hong Kong voter turnout hits near-record low after fire
  • Hong Kong conducted an election for its 90-member legislature, the first fully vetted under Beijing's 'patriots only' rule, which mandates loyalty to the Chinese government.
  • Voter turnout reached 31.9 per cent, a slight increase from 2021 but considerably lower than pre-electoral reform levels, indicating reduced public participation.
  • The new system has effectively eliminated the opposition, with only 20 of 90 seats directly elected, while 40 are chosen by a pro-Beijing committee and 30 by industry groups.
  • Government efforts to boost turnout were challenged by public anger following a recent apartment fire that killed 159 people, raising concerns about official oversight and bid-rigging.
  • Beijing's national security arm warned foreign media against interfering in Hong Kong affairs, while its local office hailed the turnout increase as reflecting societal support for the poll.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in