Hong Kong fire death toll rises to 128 as police issue update
- Hong Kong Security Chief Chris Tang said a fire at the Wang Fuk Court apartment complex has killed at least 128 people.
- The blaze, the city's deadliest in nearly 80 years, started on external bamboo scaffolding and spread rapidly, displacing almost 900 residents.
- Tang added that approximately 200 people were still unaccounted for and rescue efforts have wrapped up.
- Police arrested two directors and an engineering consultant from Prestige Construction on suspicion of manslaughter, alleging the use of unsafe building materials contributed to the fire's uncontrolled spread.
- Firefighter Ho Wai Ho, 37, tragically died while rescuing residents, and has been posthumously honoured for his bravery and selfless service.