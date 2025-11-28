Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Hong Kong fire death toll rises to 128 as police issue update

Reuters
Hong Kong firefighters facing extreme heat and collapsed scaffolding in desperate search for flat survivors
  • Hong Kong Security Chief Chris Tang said a fire at the Wang Fuk Court apartment complex has killed at least 128 people.
  • The blaze, the city's deadliest in nearly 80 years, started on external bamboo scaffolding and spread rapidly, displacing almost 900 residents.
  • Tang added that approximately 200 people were still unaccounted for and rescue efforts have wrapped up.
  • Police arrested two directors and an engineering consultant from Prestige Construction on suspicion of manslaughter, alleging the use of unsafe building materials contributed to the fire's uncontrolled spread.
  • Firefighter Ho Wai Ho, 37, tragically died while rescuing residents, and has been posthumously honoured for his bravery and selfless service.

