Death toll in deadly Hong Kong fire climbs to 94

Hong Kong firefighters facing extreme heat and collapsed scaffolding in desperate search for flat survivors
  • A devastating fire in Hong Kong's Wang Fuk Court apartment complex has resulted in at least 94 deaths and dozens of injuries, with 279 people still reported missing.
  • The blaze, the city's deadliest in nearly 80 years, started on external bamboo scaffolding and spread rapidly, displacing almost 900 residents.
  • Police arrested two directors and an engineering consultant from Prestige Construction on suspicion of manslaughter, alleging the use of unsafe building materials contributed to the fire's uncontrolled spread.
  • Firefighter Ho Wai Ho, 37, tragically died while rescuing residents, and has been posthumously honoured for his bravery and selfless service.
  • Authorities are providing temporary accommodation for displaced residents and are reviewing the use of bamboo scaffolding in construction following the disaster.
