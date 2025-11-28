Death toll in deadly Hong Kong fire climbs to 94
- A devastating fire in Hong Kong's Wang Fuk Court apartment complex has resulted in at least 94 deaths and dozens of injuries, with 279 people still reported missing.
- The blaze, the city's deadliest in nearly 80 years, started on external bamboo scaffolding and spread rapidly, displacing almost 900 residents.
- Police arrested two directors and an engineering consultant from Prestige Construction on suspicion of manslaughter, alleging the use of unsafe building materials contributed to the fire's uncontrolled spread.
- Firefighter Ho Wai Ho, 37, tragically died while rescuing residents, and has been posthumously honoured for his bravery and selfless service.
- Authorities are providing temporary accommodation for displaced residents and are reviewing the use of bamboo scaffolding in construction following the disaster.