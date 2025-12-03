Hong Kong apartment fire death toll climbs to 159
- The death toll from a devastating high-rise apartment fire in Hong Kong has climbed to 159.
- Six individuals have been arrested on suspicion of deactivating crucial fire alarms during maintenance work at the Wang Fuk Court complex.
- The blaze, which took until Friday to extinguish, occurred in the northern suburban district of Tai Po, with about 30 people still unaccounted for.
- Authorities said substandard netting on scaffolding and foam boards on windows contributed to the rapid spread of the fire, which occurred during a month-long renovation project.
- The initial cause of the catastrophic fire remains under investigation, with 19 bodies yet to be identified among the victims, who range from a one-year-old infant to a 97-year-old.