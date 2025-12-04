Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Major scaffolding change after Hong Kong apartment fire

Related: Hong Kong fire death toll rises to 156, dozens still missing
  • A catastrophic fire at Hong Kong's Wang Fuk Court estate has claimed 159 lives, marking the world's deadliest residential building blaze in over four decades.
  • The fire, which burned for 43 hours across seven towers, was exacerbated by flammable foam panels and non-fire-retardant netting on bamboo scaffolding.
  • City authorities have responded with immediate enforcement action, directing all buildings undergoing major maintenance to dismantle their scaffolding mesh by Saturday.
  • Police have arrested 21 individuals, including 15 on suspicion of manslaughter, though legal experts highlight the high bar for successful prosecution under current building regulations.
  • Public demands for accountability and an independent investigation have been met with warnings from city leader John Lee against crimes that “exploit the tragedy”.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in