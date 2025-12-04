Major scaffolding change after Hong Kong apartment fire
- A catastrophic fire at Hong Kong's Wang Fuk Court estate has claimed 159 lives, marking the world's deadliest residential building blaze in over four decades.
- The fire, which burned for 43 hours across seven towers, was exacerbated by flammable foam panels and non-fire-retardant netting on bamboo scaffolding.
- City authorities have responded with immediate enforcement action, directing all buildings undergoing major maintenance to dismantle their scaffolding mesh by Saturday.
- Police have arrested 21 individuals, including 15 on suspicion of manslaughter, though legal experts highlight the high bar for successful prosecution under current building regulations.
- Public demands for accountability and an independent investigation have been met with warnings from city leader John Lee against crimes that “exploit the tragedy”.