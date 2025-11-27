Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

‘Selfless’ firefighter killed in Hong Kong high-rise tragedy is named

Firefighter Ho Wai Ho died while rescuing residents of a Hong Kong highrise
Firefighter Ho Wai Ho died while rescuing residents of a Hong Kong highrise (Shanghai Daily/ X)
  • A massive blaze engulfed a Hong Kong apartment complex, resulting in 44 deaths and nearly 280 people still unaccounted for.
  • Firefighter Ho Wai Ho, 37, died while saving residents at the Wang Fuk Court building in Tai Po, having served with the Fire Services Department for nine years.
  • Authorities, including Chinese President Xi Jinping and Hong Kong Chief Executive John Lee, paid tribute to Ho Wai Ho's "gallantry and selfless devotion to duty".
  • The fire originated on external scaffolding, spreading to the building and nearby high-rises, likely exacerbated by windy conditions.
  • Hong Kong authorities have arrested an engineering consultant and two directors of a construction company on suspicion of manslaughter in connection with the incident.
