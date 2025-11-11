Watch the moment huge bridge suddenly collapses in China
- A recently opened 758-metre-long bridge in China's southwestern Sichuan province collapsed on Tuesday, with no casualties reported.
- The Hongqi bridge, located on a national highway linking the country's heartland with Tibet, had only been completed earlier this year.
- Police in Maerkang closed the bridge to all traffic on Monday afternoon after cracks appeared on nearby slopes and roads, and shifts in the mountain terrain.
- Safety concerns prompted the closure, as conditions on the mountainside worsened significantly by Tuesday afternoon.
- Landslides triggered by the deteriorating conditions ultimately led to the collapse of the approach bridge and its roadbed.