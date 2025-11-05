Hooters drops signature orange shorts as part of major rebrand
- Hooters is undergoing a significant rebrand, dubbed “re-Hooterization,” after its original owners reacquired the company following its bankruptcy filing earlier this year.
- The revamp includes replacing the iconic orange shorts worn by waitresses with the original 1980s athletic shorts and discontinuing weekly bikini nights.
- These changes aim to modernize the brand's appeal, moving away from “sexual gimmicks” to attract younger generations who prioritize authenticity, inclusivity and the overall dining experience.
- The overhaul also involves streamlining menus, upgrading to fresh ingredients like wings and re-emphasizing charity work to create a more family-friendly atmosphere.
- The rebrand follows a period of financial difficulty for Hooters, marked by rising costs, mounting debt, declining footfall and the closure of over 50 locations.