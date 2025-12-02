Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Postmasters who signed NDA’s in Horizon scandal given new update

Post Office scandal report ‘shows full scale of horror unleashed on victims’
  • Detectives investigating the Post Office scandal have urged more sub-postmasters to come forward after non-disclosure agreements (NDAs) were declared unenforceable.
  • Police have indicated that top executives at both the Post Office and Fujitsu, responsible for the faulty Horizon IT system, may face investigation.
  • Eight individuals have been identified as suspects, with five already interviewed under caution, and a further 53 identified as "persons of interest".
  • The investigation, Operation Olympos, is seeking additional funding from the Home Office to prevent delays, as current resources are insufficient.
  • Officers anticipate charging decisions by late 2027, defending the investigation's pace by emphasising the need for accuracy and thoroughness, particularly regarding disclosure.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in