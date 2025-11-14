Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Why hosepipe bans across Britain could continue into the winter

  • Hosepipe bans are expected to persist across England throughout the winter months, according to the Environment Agency.
  • The Met Office forecasts a higher probability of dry conditions from November to January, increasing the risk of a more severe drought next year.
  • This prolonged dry spell, following the driest spring in 132 years and the hottest summer on record, threatens the environment and future crop yields.
  • Eight million people remain under hosepipe bans in areas including Yorkshire, Thames Valley, Sussex, and Kent, with reservoir levels significantly below average.
  • Water minister Emma Hardy highlighted the ongoing risks to public water supplies, farming, and the environment, attributing the situation to climate change and outlining government measures for long-term water resilience.
