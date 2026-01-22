Half of UK homes saw price increases in 2025, Zoopla says
- Approximately half of the UK's 30 million homes, around 15.2 million properties, saw an increase in value during 2025, averaging a gain of £9,900.
- Significant regional variations were observed, with over 70 per cent of homes in northern England, Scotland, and Northern Ireland experiencing value increases.
- Northern Ireland led with 94 per cent of homes gaining value, averaging £14,200, followed by Scotland (73 per cent increase, £10,400 average) and the North West (72 per cent increase, £9,700 average).
- Conversely, about 9.1 million homes lost at least one per cent of their value, with an average loss of £10,800, and six in ten of these were located in southern England.
- Terraced and semi-detached homes were most likely to see value increases, while flats were most prone to losses, reflecting a "choppier and complex market" in southern England, according to Zoopla.