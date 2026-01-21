Woman abused and lived in squalor while being kept as ‘slave’ for 25 years
- Amanda Wixon, 56, has been found guilty of holding a woman captive and forcing her to work as a "house slave" for over 25 years at her home in Gloucestershire.
- The victim, who was 16 when she moved into Wixon's home in 1995, was subjected to regular beatings, including being hit with a broom handle which knocked out her teeth.
- Further abuse included having washing-up liquid squirted down her throat, bleach splashed on her face, and her head repeatedly shaved against her will, while being denied adequate food and hygiene.
- The family home in Tewkesbury was described as squalid and overcrowded, with the victim's bedroom resembling a "prison cell" when police intervened in March 2021.
- Wixon was convicted of false imprisonment, requiring forced labour, and assault occasioning actual bodily harm, and is currently on conditional bail awaiting sentencing on March 12.