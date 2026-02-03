Why some £1m-plus UK homes are falling in value
- Around one in 45 homes across Britain is currently valued at £1 million or more, according to estimates from property firm Savills.
- This figure is an increase from one in 55 homes in 2019 but a decrease from the peak of one in 40 homes recorded in 2022.
- There are an estimated 673,143 homes worth £1 million or more in Britain, which is 63,500 fewer than during the 2022 mini-housing boom.
- The decline is attributed to higher mortgage costs, changing lifestyle priorities, and tougher tax measures on prime properties.
- Approximately half of all million-pound properties are located in London, with the South East and South West experiencing some values falling back below the £1 million threshold.
