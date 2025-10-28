How much you would have if you invested $1,000 in 2010
- An analysis of investment performance since 2010 reveals significant differences in returns for an initial A$1,000.
- Savings accounts offered minimal growth at A$1,428, while Australian shares (ASX 200) reached A$3,446 (with dividends reinvested) and gold A$4,201.
- US shares, represented by the S&P 500, proved highly lucrative, turning A$1,000 into A$10,851, with Australian investors benefiting from currency depreciation.
- Investing in the "Magnificent Seven" tech stocks from 2015 would have seen A$1,000 grow to A$26,074, highlighting their impact on market returns.
- Bitcoin presented theoretical astronomical gains but involved extreme volatility and high failure rates; a patient, diversified global investment strategy is advised over speculative bets.